Investigation into proposed fossil fuels rule begins on Capitol Hill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a proposed rule regulating fossil fuels has begun on Capitol Hill under the leadership of Rep. LaTurner.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says that on Wednesday, June 21, he and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer led an investigation into the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new proposed rule for fossil fuel power plants.

In a letter sent to the EPA, Administrator Michael Regan, Rep. LaTurner and other legislators warned that the standards are not achievable at a reasonable cost and have requested all documents, information and communications related to the development.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability writes to express concern with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule which would set new emissions standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants. The New Source Performance Standards for Greenhouse Gas Emissions From New, Modified, and Reconstructed Fossil Fuel-Fired Electric Generating Units; Emission Guidelines for Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Existing Fossil Fuel-Fired Electric Generating Units; and Repeal of the Affordable Clean Energy Rule (hereinafter NSPS Emissions Rule) is just one in a series of rulemaking actions your agency has taken to encumber reliable, domestic energy production in favor of advancing the Biden Administration’s radical green agenda,” the lawmakers wrote.

LaTurner noted that the Oversight Committee will analyze how the unchecked regulation would jeopardize economic opportunities, raise costs and hurt businesses and domestic energy producers.

“It is difficult to overstate the threat that the proposed performance standards pose to grid reliability in the United States. If the proposed rule went into effect, it would have the strongest impact on power plants supplying baseload power to the electric grid. […] Over the past two years, millions of Americans have felt the crushing weight of rising utility bills as a direct result of this Administration’s assault on domestic energy production. At a time of nationwide calls for increased electrification, the EPA’s knowingly decreasing generating capacity is a textbook bait-and-switch to American consumers,” the lawmakers said.

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

