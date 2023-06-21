Governor Kelly appoints new Secretary of Transportation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of the new Secretary of Transportation.

The Office of the Governor said Calvin Reed has been appointed as the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Reed has served as acting secretary since the departure of former Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz in December 2022.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about Reed’s appointment as the new Secretary of Transportation.

“Calvin Reed has long worked to ensure Kansas families and travelers can travel throughout the state safely and efficiently, making him an obvious choice to lead the agency,” Governor Kelly said. “I welcome his continued service to Kansas and to my administration.”

The Office of the Governor said Reed has spent over 15 years with KDOT. He began his most recent tenure with the agency in 2019 as bureau chief of the Structures and Geotechnical Services Division before moving into the role of director of the Engineering and Design Division.

Reed is a graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor and Master of Science in Civil Engineering.

Reed shared a comment about his appointment to Secretary of Transportation.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Kelly to serve as the next Secretary of Transportation,” Acting Secretary Reed said. “KDOT has a proud tradition of providing safe and efficient solutions for Kansas citizens and communities. I am excited to lead an agency that continues to deliver on these generational investments for Kansans.”

Greg Schieber, the State Transportation Engineer, will serve as acting secretary starting June 25 until Reed is approved by the Kansas Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee. Once approved by the committee, Calvin Reed will begin duties as Secretary of Transportation and will be up for confirmation from the Kansas Senate during the 2024 legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.