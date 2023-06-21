Good Kids: Young girl opens lemonade stand to donate to Boys & Girls Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Good Kids this week, we meet a Topeka girl you might say turned lemons... into love.

Meet 6-year-old Vida LeClair. She just completed kindergarten and attends the Bos and Girls Club programs at both Elmont Elementary and Logan Elementary.

Vida decided to open a lemonade stand and donate the profits to the Boys and Girls Club, specifically the club at Elmont.

Vida’s mom says this soon-to-be-first grade loves practicing kindness at school and the club. Her donation is certainly a good example of that.

