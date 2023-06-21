Former ESU men’s basketball player hosts second annual Special Needs Camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Austin Downing was at Emporia State for one season as a grad transfer but the impact he’s making on the community is even bigger.

Downing told 13 Sports his girlfriends child has special needs and he wanted to start something in the community. He visits East Lawrence Recreation Center often and he sees a lot of kids when he’s working out or throwing up some shots in the gym.

He’s currently an assistant coach at Barton Community College and he had his AAU team he coaches in to help with the camp.

“It goes bigger than basketball,” Downing said. “When kids see me maybe at the grocery store and one time I’m at the store and I see a kid that I’ve met at population camp and it’s like ‘hey coach Austin!.’” “Just them being able to remember my face and remember the athletes that I work with here and helping and they see them out in public and waving at them too, like I said it’s bigger than basketball and it’s just fun to me that we can use basketball to build those type of connections.”

More than 30 kids were at the camp and plenty of smiles to go around.

