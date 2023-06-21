EatStreet cuts Topeka drivers as changes made to delivery method

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - EatStreet has cut its Topeka driver workforce as it transitions into a new business model regarding delivery services.

In a statement made to 13 NEWS, delivery service EatStreet says it is making a business-model transition with delivery drivers and will no longer employ drivers in the Capital City.

“While we have historically operated with W-2 employed drivers, we have found it difficult to maintain this model in the highly competitive food delivery business,” said an EatStreet spokesperson. “We are making a strategic decision to transition to using drivers contracted from 3rd-party-delivery services.”

The company said the move will put it in a better position to compete in the market and allows it to offer expanded delivery hours and a broader coverage area for restaurants.

“We will continue to operate all our delivery markets, including Topeka, and we look forward to serving our customers and restaurants on the EatStreet platform,” EatStreet concluded. “We’re grateful for the support from our local communities.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.