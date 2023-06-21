Drivers warned to be cautious as work begins on road north of Saint George

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to remain vigilant as work is set to begin on a busy road between Highway 24 and Saint George.

Officials with Pottawatomie Co. have warned drivers that starting on Monday, June 26, crews with Kansas Gas will begin a project on Blackjack Rd. between Highway 24 and Military Trail Rd.

Crews noted that work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday - Friday. The project is expected to be completed around the end of July.

Officials indicated that work should not interfere with the flow of traffic, however, drivers should remain cautious of vehicles and workers along the road.

