Contractors Garage opened to the public with ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contractors Garage celebrated its grand opening to the public with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 20.

Contractors Garage is located at 660 NE Hwy 24 in Topeka, Kan.

Contractors Garage said they provide storage workspaces for contractors, small business owners, entrepreneurs and hobbyists.

Partner with Contractors Garage Neal Spencer shared a comment about the design of the new garage facility.

“We designed the space for contractors and business owners. The facility is gated and secured with 24-hour access,” said Spencer. “We have 1,000-square-foot and 2,000-square-foot units available immediately.”

Contractors Garage said they offer one-year leases, onsite restroom, extra-large parking lot for easy trailer maneuvering, and additional outside storage/parking rental options.

More information about Contractors Garage can be found on their website.

