Chip Kueffer ready for first head coaching gig at CPLS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cair Paravel found its next leader of the boys basketball team and that’s Baldwin native Chip Kueffer.

Kueffer comes in as Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown resigned to become the new Hayden boy’s basketball head coach back in May. Kueffer is a KU alum, graduating in 2017 where he was a manager under Bill Self.

Kueffer worked at Under Armour for a while and helped coach at Veritas Christian School in Lawrence. Right now, he works for an insurance company.

<”I mean it’s a perfect situation, I’m fired up to be a small part of what God is doing in these young fellas lives,” Kueffer said. “I’m six minutes, door-to-door from the school so just feeling a lot of support from the families, school and it’s pretty much a picture perfect fit. I want to be at a school like this where I can build relationships with the kids, be a part of their professional development, there academic development and everything that they’re doing on the court is secondary compared to the eternal big picture we’re looking at here.”

He told 13 Sports two things will focus on are attitude and effort. Kueffer said he wants to give his athletes a platform to smile and make memories in his first season.

He says he has no aspirations to go to the college level or NBA. He wants to stay local and impact the lives of the kids he coaches.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.