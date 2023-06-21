Charitable donations down across the nation, Topekans hold steady on giving to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charitable donations have been on the decline as stocks plummet and inflation rises.

According to Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the course of charitable donations follows the decline in Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500). The study states that the S&P 500, a measure used to track the 500 biggest companies in the stock exchange, has taken its “first double-digit decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.”

The biggest difference between the Great Recession and the current drop in the economy is that the nation is not seeing the same rise in unemployment rates.

The economy’s latest fall hasn’t stopped Topeakans from going against the status quo as they continue donating to local charities.

The Topeka Community Foundation has reported its second best year in donations.

Organization President Marsha Pope says, “At a basic needs, human services level, organizations, our non-profit friends, depend on our contributions to support the programs and the projects that they have that are so important in the areas of hunger and education and health care.”

Pope says the grants they give to non-profits depends on how the community decides to donate. If charitable acts in the community do decrease the need for grants from the Topeka Community Foundation will rise.

Charity comes in many forms. According to Vice President of Resource Development at United Way, Angel Romero, one way of giving back to the community is through volunteer work.

“We tell folks all the time that of course we appreciate their gifts of dollars, but gifts of time are also incredibly valuable,” said Romero. “For people who are really interested in making an impact volunteerism is another way to make a big impact on an organization.”

He says one study has found volunteer work is equivalent to $30 an hour. While many donations happen during the winter holiday season, Romero says that summer is a great time to get involved. He says that it’s a time to spend with family and teach children about giving to their community. Volunteering can take whatever shape the individual needs. There are one day events and long term board opportunities in the capitol city. Since many fundraisers are in Fall and Winter organizing volunteers are needed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.