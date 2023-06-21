BT&Co., P.A. selects next Managing Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BT&Co., P.A. selected its next Managing Director.

BT&Co. said Matt Deutsch will be the next Managing Director of the firm, effective July 1.

BT&Co. indicated Deutsch started at the firm in 2004, became the director in 2016, and has more than 19 years of experience serving clients in a diverse range of industries in the firm’s audit and accounting solutions and consulting departments. Through the last decade, Deutsch has been deeply involved in the firm’s strategy development and management and has been involved in the firm’s marketing, information technology and employee development programs.

Deutsch shared a comment about BT&Co.

“The directors are all very focused on how the firm can continue to evolve its services to best serve our clients and make BT&Co. the best place to work for its team members, and I am honored to lead that charge,” remarked Matt. “These are exciting and rapidly changing times for the firm and our clients, and we plan to work with them closely to help them achieve their goals today and far beyond.”

Deutsch continued discussing his plans for the future.

“I am highly honored to be selected as BT&Co.’s next Managing Director - leading, serving and supporting such a talented and caring team,” said Matt. “We will build on our success and continue to deliver the highest level of service for our clients. I am committed to the success and growth of every team member of BT&Co. who make BT&Co. such a special place to work.”

Matt succeeds Karen Linn who has served as Managing Director since 2013.

Linn shared a comment about the new Managing Director.

“Identifying and developing leaders is an integral part of BT&Co.’s succession and continuity planning, and we are excited for what the future has in store with Matt as our next Managing Director,” commented Linn. “Matt is a strategic, caring, and resilient leader and will continue to elevate our firm into the future. He has shown that he possesses a combination of essential qualities including the ability to think strategically and bring forward new creative ideas with a balance of empathy and resolve. The directors of the firm are confident that he will successfully lead our firm into its next generation,” added Linn.

Linn will remain active in the firm by continuing to serve as an audit director as well as continuing in a leadership position in the firm’s Director group until her retirement at the end of 2024 after 40 years with the firm.

Beyond the office walls, Deutsch is an active member in the community and enjoys staying busy with his four kids’ activities with his wife.

