Around 375 laptops set to go to Topekans in need

The City of Topeka has announced that it plans to give away 375 laptop computers to residents who qualify and are between the ages of 18 and 59.

Officials noted that the program is part of Topeka’s digital equity initiative - TSC - Get Digital - which aims to connect neighbors around the Capital City.

To qualify, officials said residents are required to receive SNAP, Medicaid, Social Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefits or have an annual household income of less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Those interested in a new laptop through the program should review the eligibility requirements and then call 785-368-3098 to apply. To review eligibility requirements, click HERE.

For residents 60 or older, the City said its desktop computer program is still active. For information about that program, click HERE.

