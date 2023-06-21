The American Red Cross, BBB & SBA co-hosted a preparedness plan webinar

By Madison Bickley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross, Better Business Bureau, and U.S. Small Business Administration hosted a free webinar Wednesday around noon.

Participants could receive advice on how to assess potential risk factors and threats and how to prepare their businesses. Along with that, they were able to learn how to go about setting up their business for emergency scenarios, such as a tornado.

Organizers say that it is crucial to have a preparedness plan in place because disaster can strike at any moment.

“Take that first step, start small. Have an emergency contact list together. Know how you are going to contact all of the volunteers or employees within your organization,” says Kansas, Oklahoma Regional Preparedness Program Manager Linda Medford

