Accord Hospice hosting discussion to foster end-of-life conversations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been said dying is a fact of life - but that doesn’t make talking about those end of life issues any easier.

Manhattan’s Accord Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a documentary viewing and panel discussion to shine a light on the topic.

Accord’s vice president of clinical services Bobbie Kramm, RN and assistant director Nick French visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

It beings with viewing the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.” That will be followed by a panel discussion, where people can ask questions about the topic.

The documentary viewing and panel discussion is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at the Riley Co. Senior Center, 301 N. 4th St. in Manhattan. It is free and open to anyone.

