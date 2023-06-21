Abuse of Topeka victims’ dogs, threats lead to arrest of Lawrence man

Cameron Carpenter
Cameron Carpenter(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence is behind bars after he allegedly abused the dogs of his Topeka victims and threatened the victims themselves.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW MacVicar Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Cameron L. Carpenter, 31, of Lawrence, had damaged the victims’ property, abused their dogs and threatened the victims themselves.

TPD said Carpenter was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Criminal threat
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal trespass
  • Cruelty to animals - knowingly and maliciously poisoning domestic animals

Officials did not say what exactly had been done to the dogs or release information about the extent of their injuries. No other injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday, Carpenter remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.

