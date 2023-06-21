38-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current, officials say

FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip...
FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip current.(NOAA)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A 38-year-old died after he was caught in a rip current near a barrier island off the coast of North Carolina, according to officials.

After receiving a 911 call, Pender County authorities responded to Lea Island near the Pender and New Hanover County line on Saturday for a water rescue of people stuck in a rip current.

First responders said they found a 38-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in need of rescue.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, and the girl was treated and released on the scene.

Bystanders had begun performing CPR on the man, and first responders took over when they arrived. However, they said resuscitation was unsuccessful and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The responding officials said they wanted to thank the bystanders on the scene for their quick actions and hard work to attempt to revive the man.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate a homicide in Topeka on June 18, 2023.
Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Topeka Police find man wanted in connection to Southwest Topeka shooting
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence
Dorrie Dunham
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says
FILE
Around 375 laptops set to go to Topekans in need
GRAPHIC: The death toll has risen to 46 after gang members attacked other prisoners in...
Gang slaughtered 46 women at Honduran prison with machetes, guns and flammable liquid, official says
FILE
New paranormal circus set to haunt residents of the Capital City
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Biden calling China’s leader a ‘dictator’ opens new rift just after Blinken’s tensions-easing trip