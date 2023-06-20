Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson

Dorrie Dunham
Dorrie Dunham(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after it was found she allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Southeast Topeka overnight.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, officials were called to the area of 3107 SE Colorado Ave. with reports of a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived, they said they were able to extinguish the blaze and found that no one had been inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, TFD said it was found the fire was intentionally set and caused about $4,000 in damage to the vehicle. One woman was arrested as a result, Dorrie J. Dunham, 59, of Topeka. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on arson.

Dunham remains behind bars with no bond listed. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

