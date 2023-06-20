Woman arrested on additional drug accusations following 2022 search

Angelelah Brooks
Angelelah Brooks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman arrested following a search warrant in 2022 has been arrested again on additional drug accusations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, officials with the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested Angelelah A. Brooks, 41, of Topeka, on a felony drug warrant.

The warrant stems from a July 2022 search warrant that was executed by the Drug Enforcement Unit in the 1800 block of SE Chandler St. After the original search, Brooks was arrested on a single accusation of possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogenic.

This time, Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of heroin or stimulants - less than 100 grams
  • Use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug violation
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance

As of Tuesday, Brooks no longer remains behind bars as her bond has been posted.

