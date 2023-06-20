Weekend road rage incident in Manhattan spurs ongoing investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan continue to investigate a road rage incident that happened over the weekend with no suspects in custody.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the 4600 block of Fort Riley Blvd. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who reported an unknown man in a Nissan Altima pulled a gun on them as they were headed east on Fort Riley Blvd.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-9999.

