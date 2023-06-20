Weekend road rage incident in Manhattan spurs ongoing investigation

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan continue to investigate a road rage incident that happened over the weekend with no suspects in custody.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the 4600 block of Fort Riley Blvd. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who reported an unknown man in a Nissan Altima pulled a gun on them as they were headed east on Fort Riley Blvd.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-9999.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 19, Topeka Police responded to the 1300 BLK of Western...
2nd shooting within blocks of other shooting overnight

Latest News

Officials mourn the passing of Chockey the Golden Eagle on June 20, 2023.
Topeka Zoo mourns passing of Chockey the Golden Eagle
FILE
Officials search for man who attacked another, stole bicycle in Manhattan
FILE
Suspicious activity call leads to man’s arrest after stealing beers from cooler
Dorrie Dunham
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson