Water main leak closes lanes of SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main leak has closed lanes of SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

The City of Topeka said they will be fully closing SW Gage Blvd. between SW Munson St. and SW Sena Dr. for approximately two days starting Wednesday, June 21 due to a water main leak.

The City of Topeka indicated a detour will be posted using 12th St./Huntoon, Fairlawn and 10th St.

