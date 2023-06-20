Water main leak closes lanes of SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka

Southwest Gage Blvd. is closed at SW Munson and SW Sena Dr. due to a water main leak.
Southwest Gage Blvd. is closed at SW Munson and SW Sena Dr. due to a water main leak.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main leak has closed lanes of SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

The City of Topeka said they will be fully closing SW Gage Blvd. between SW Munson St. and SW Sena Dr. for approximately two days starting Wednesday, June 21 due to a water main leak.

The City of Topeka indicated a detour will be posted using 12th St./Huntoon, Fairlawn and 10th St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially released a statement regarding an...
FBI officials caution the public as investigators dig into suspicious letters sent to Kansas lawmakers
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the day includes a car show, golf tournaments, the...
Spirit of Kansas Festival set for July 4 at Lake Shawnee
Fifty-nine KU students were recognized for academic merit and contributions to the KU...
KU Department of Theatre & Dance grants scholarship awards to 59 students
FILE
Shawnee Co. celebrates National Skateboarding Day with exhibition, contest