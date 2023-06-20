Warm up for Fiesta with 5K, Parade

The Fiesta Topeka will be preceded by the return of the 5K Run/Walk July 8, and the downtown parade July 15.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of the fun of Fiesta Topeka is the events leading up to it that also invite the entire community to get involved.

A couple of those events return this year: the downtown parade and the Fiesta 5K run/walk.

Kristina Munoz, with the parade committee, and Angel Griego, who is heading up the Fiesta 5K, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the events.

This is Angel’s first year organizing the 5K. Her father, Paul, started the run. Artie Gonzalez ran in the very first one, then took over organization duties more than 30 years ago. He’s now teaching Angel the ropes!

The 5K is 8 a.m. Saturday, July 8. It starts at Oakland Community Center. Click here for full details and to get early registration pricing through June 29.

The Fiesta Parade invites people to downtown Topeka a week later, Saturday, July 15. It starts on S. Kansas Ave. at 4th St., going to 8th St., then turning west to Jackson St. and back north to 4th. For information on the parade or to register your entry in advance, click here. People are asked to bring food item donations for Harvesters to the event.

Fiesta Topeka itself is July 18 to 22 on the Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds, 201 NE Chandler St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

