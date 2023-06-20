Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman wanted out of Coffey Co. was arrested over the weekend after she was found to be driving under the influence in Shawnee Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, officials stopped a vehicle in Shawnee Co. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they learned the driver, Kylie E. Lewis-Gentry, 26, had a warrant out for her arrest out of Coffey Co.

KHP also said they found Lewis-Gentry had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. She was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

DUI

Improper driving on a laned roadway

Improper turn or approach

Coffey Co. warrant

As of Tuesday, Lewis-Gentry no longer remains behind bars as her $10,000 bond has been posted.

