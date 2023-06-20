Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of Topeka’s 18th homicide, which happened on Father’s Day, has been identified as a local father of two.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 20, that the victim of the Capital City’s 18th homicide has been identified as Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, of Topeka.

Marshall was the victim of a Sunday night shooting in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother said the father of two had returned from a Father’s Day party about thirty minutes before his murder.

Officials said on Monday that everyone involved in the incident had been interviewed. However, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

