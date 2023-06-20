Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of Topeka’s 18th homicide, which happened on Father’s Day, has been identified as a local father of two.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 20, that the victim of the Capital City’s 18th homicide has been identified as Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, of Topeka.

Marshall was the victim of a Sunday night shooting in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother said the father of two had returned from a Father’s Day party about thirty minutes before his murder.

Officials said on Monday that everyone involved in the incident had been interviewed. However, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

Latest News

Tennessee Town NIA holds Juneteenth recognition event
Tennessee Town NIA holds Juneteenth recognition event
Midday in Kansas
Officials attempt to identify a man accused of a fuel theft in Morris Co. on June 20, 2023.
Morris Co. officials attempt to identify suspect in fuel theft investigation
Dean A. Grienke Jr.
63-year-old man arrested after alleged Berryton assault