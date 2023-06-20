Tuesday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat from yesterday isn’t going anywhere anytime soon with highs generally staying the same all week. The chance for rain remains low to no chance until the weekend where the chance increases especially on Saturday.

Taking Action:

With the heat this week, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

Rain likely won’t exist until the end of the week and weekend with most of the rain staying out to the west until then. Keep checking back daily for updates on the rain chance.



Overall models are in good agreement that most spots will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s the rest of the work week with rain remaining out toward central and western KS. Some rain may clip north-central KS (Cloud County) late tonight into tomorrow but chances are slim.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Thursday may be the ‘coolest’ day of the week with highs mainly in the upper 80s although some areas may still reach 90°.

Hotter weather moves back in Friday and Saturday but the main impact that could determine how hot it will be is cloud cover and rain especially on Saturday. Saturday has the potential for mid-upper 90s for highs but am keeping it cool based on the chance of rain and clouds in the forecast.

A cold front does push through Sunday and depending on the timing of the front will depend how warm Sunday will be. Monday will be relatively cooler before heating back up beginning Tuesday. Wednesday has the potential to be in the mid-upper 90s for highs with one model keeping it hot Thursday while the other model has a cold front pushing through.

Bottom line the entire 8 day forecast will be hot and mainly in the 90s and is subject to be warmer than what the 8 day shows right now with some spots lucky enough to remain in the 80s on a few days.

