Trail of mowed-down mailboxes, abandoned vehicle lead to man’s arrest

John B. Hudson
John B. Hudson(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A trail of mowed-down mailboxes and an abandoned vehicle led officials to arrest a man wanted on a Jackson Co. warrant.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officials were called to the 15000 block of West Rd with reports of an abandoned vehicle and mowed-down mailboxes in the ditch.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Ford Tauraus that had not been occupied. The investigation then led them to the 17000 block of West Rd.

At the second location, officials said they found John Bradley Hudson, 47, of Mayetta, and arrested him. During the arrest, drugs were also found in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hudson was wanted in Jackson Co. for a warrant on failure to appear in court on a previous drug charge.

Hudson was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and on his outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

Latest News

FILE
Capital City set to be dazzled with multitude of live music events in July
Topeka has bucked the national trend of higher crime in the past two years.
Topeka police work to halt homicide numbers from growing
Victim of Topeka's Father's Day homicide identified as father of two
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence