Trail of mowed-down mailboxes, abandoned vehicle lead to man’s arrest

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A trail of mowed-down mailboxes and an abandoned vehicle led officials to arrest a man wanted on a Jackson Co. warrant.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officials were called to the 15000 block of West Rd with reports of an abandoned vehicle and mowed-down mailboxes in the ditch.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Ford Tauraus that had not been occupied. The investigation then led them to the 17000 block of West Rd.

At the second location, officials said they found John Bradley Hudson, 47, of Mayetta, and arrested him. During the arrest, drugs were also found in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hudson was wanted in Jackson Co. for a warrant on failure to appear in court on a previous drug charge.

Hudson was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and on his outstanding warrant.

