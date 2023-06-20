Topeka Zoo mourns passing of Chockey the Golden Eagle

Officials mourn the passing of Chockey the Golden Eagle on June 20, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials at the Topeka Zoo are mourning the loss of Chockey the Golden Eagle after he passed away.

The Topeka Zoo announced on Tuesday morning, June 20, that Chockey the Golden Eagle has passed away. He came to the Zoo in 2004 and lived an estimated 21 years.

Zoo officials noted that Chockey was a mainstay and favorite of many who served him as well as guests of the park.

The Zoo also said Golden Eagles are an important part of its history. As eagle species in the U.S. suffered a dramatic decline in the 1960s and 70s, the Zoo was a pivotal part of their recovery.

“We became the first organization to hatch a captive-reared eagle chick and established a successful breed-and-release program,” said a Zoo spokesperson.

In 1972, the Zoo said it was honored with the Edward H. Bean Award to recognize its significant breakthrough in husbandry and breeding. Since then, the species has rebounded in the wild and no longer requires the essential breeding program it once spearheaded.

The Zoo said Chockey will be greatly missed.

