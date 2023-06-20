Topeka police work to halt homicide numbers from growing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has bucked the national trend of higher crime in the past two years.

But, with three shootings in three days putting three people in the hospital — plus one homicide, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says this year, we are more aligned with the national numbers.

“I’m very concerned about this uptick, very concerned about this weekend, and was really disappointed, with it being a long holiday weekend celebrating a number of things. But we’re rallying, starting up the next week and, and we’re going to continue to look, and we’ve got something that we need to, ask the public for some help,” Wheeles said.

Wheeles says TPD is trying several ways to get ahead of crime trends.

“We have a domestic violence program through the municipal court now that the City of Topeka is taking the lead on [the] prosecution,” said Wheeles. “And why that’s so important is to break up the domestic violence cycle on the front end. A lot of times, every year, we see domestic violence and fatality incidents. That includes child abuse and neglect. So, we get in on the front end of those programs. We’re hopeful we can see an impact.”

In 2017, Topeka saw a record-high 30 homicides, It fell to 25 in 2020, and with six more months to go in 2023, we are at 18.

“We are very responsive. We pay a lot of attention to crime statistics and we move our resources around to combat the crime. I’m concerned about the homicide number, but I’ve seen years where we’ve had high numbers early, and then things have trended down at the later end of the year. I’m still hopeful for that. But any is too many. And, and 18 is way too many,” Wheeles said.

TPD has made arrests in half of this year’s 18 homicide cases as of Tuesday, June 20. Wheeles wants the public to know they are actively investigating the rest.

“Law enforcement agencies never move on,” said Wheeles. “We live and breathe these cases, and I can speak to that because I [was] a homicide detective for a number of years. These things are very personal to us because we see the damage that is done to the families.”

