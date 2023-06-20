Topeka Police attempt to locate man involved in shooting in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a Topeka man who was involved in a shooting on Sunday, June 18.

TPD said the individual, Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in the incident and TPD would like to speak with them.

TPD noted if you have any information regarding where Goudeau might be, do not attempt to make contact with him, please call 911 immediately.

On Sunday, June 18, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded around 10:03 p.m. to the area of the 1300 block of SW Clay St. in reference to the report of multiple gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, TPD said one individual was located suffering from a gunshot wound. This individual was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD noted the investigation is ongoing.

