Topeka Police attempt to locate man involved in shooting in Southwest Topeka

Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would like to speak with them.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a Topeka man who was involved in a shooting on Sunday, June 18.

TPD said the individual, Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in the incident and TPD would like to speak with them.

TPD noted if you have any information regarding where Goudeau might be, do not attempt to make contact with him, please call 911 immediately.

On Sunday, June 18, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded around 10:03 p.m. to the area of the 1300 block of SW Clay St. in reference to the report of multiple gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, TPD said one individual was located suffering from a gunshot wound. This individual was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD noted the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

Latest News

Officials attempt to identify a man accused of a fuel theft in Morris Co. on June 20, 2023.
Morris Co. officials attempt to identify suspect in fuel theft investigation
Dean A. Grienke Jr.
63-year-old man arrested after alleged Berryton assault
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is co-hosting a multistate donation drive to support more...
Attorney General Kobach to co-host donation drive to support women, children
FILE - Riley County Police Department
18-year-old arrested in Wichita after Manhattan car theft