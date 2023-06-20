Topeka Library hosts art exhibit for the summer

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is helping kids learn about the animal kingdom this summer through “Unexpected Friends”.

“Unexpected Friends” is an art gallery sponsored by the Topeka Zoo in an attempt to keep kids active while on a school break. The zoo offers data that aids kids in learning about the animal kingdom in fun ways.

“Libraries are for everyone and we have a long standing tradition and summer has always been a destination for parents and grandparents and family members to come and enjoy because we have always had art in our library,” said Diana Friend, communications and marketing director for the library. “But the summer reading program is a time to chill, enjoy good stories, keep the mind working a little bit so that they are ready to come back to school in August.”

The Nile River, a Capybara Farm, and Sub-Saharan Africa are all included in the display. Visitors of all ages are provided the chance to enjoy art in a public setting.

“It is wonderful because a lot of people in our community don’t have access to art galleries so this is a place where they can come in and get that first experience,” said Friend.

The gallery is open through the summer, excluding national holidays. The library will continue creating new exhibits throughout the year to create fun learning opportunities for everyone.

