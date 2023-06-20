Topeka church invites community to free Freedom Fest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Oakland Church of the Nazarene is hosting a musical celebration. They’re calling it their Freedom Fest.

Pastor Jeannette Cook and Michelle Gager, who heads up the church’s Hope House program, visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

The Freedom Fest will include live music, free food like hot dogs and popcorn, and games. It is all free, with the entire community invited to attend.

The church’s Hope House also will be open during the event. It’s usually open Wednesday evenings and during the day Saturday. Gager said it has food, clothing, diapers, and other items available for anyone who needs it. It’s entirely donation-based.

