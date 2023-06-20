Tennessee Town NIA holds Juneteenth recognition event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today people all across the nation are celebrating Juneteenth also referred to as Freedom Day.

The Tennessee Town Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a Juneteenth recognition day event asking the question: What does the official end of slavery mean in 2023?

“Some people nowadays think that was so long ago but that was two people ago like if you don’t want to say that we lived to be 60 or lived to be 80 that’s two and a half people ago that’s not that long ago that we were going through all these problems,” says Executive Director, Marcus Miller.

Four guest speakers shared their takes on the significance of the day: Courtland Davis, Shamecha King Simms, W. Lazone Grays and Sandra K. Lassiter.

“So to have a national holiday that we can all come together and celebrate not just the historical pieces but celebrate ourselves especially right now when I think there are a lot of black folks that feel like they are being attacked or picked apart and it’s important that we are able to have these kinds of spaces to share in solidarity and again as I said before try to find a way to inch closer to healing,” says YWCA, Director of Operations, Courtland Davis.

Leaders from the Topeka community stopped by as well, like Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Tobias Schlingensiepen and representatives from the League of Women Voters of Topeka Shawnee County.

Executive Director at First Tee Greater Topeka, and District 6 City Council candidate, Marcus Miller says everyone’s voice must be heard.

“Diversity of thought is exactly how we should be getting things done it’s the only way we really can progress,” says Miller.

Black History Museum curator Christine Smith says the holiday signifies an effort that continues to this day.

“The number one important thing is that we are still learning our history and not only are we learning the history we’re learning that our history isn’t average so kinda cyphering through this year after year really taking advantage of Juneteenth being the timeframe the people will pay attention for a good month. We really want to throw it out there,” says Smith.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.