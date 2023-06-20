Suspicious activity call leads to man’s arrest after stealing beers from cooler

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A call for suspicious activity in Manhattan over the weekend ended with one man’s arrest after he was caught stealing a couple of beers from a garage cooler.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, officials were called to the 900 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan with reports of a man who had been going through yards and looking into cars.

When officials arrived, they said they found the suspect, identified as Christopher Cuchy, 30, of Manhattan, inside a garage that belonged to four male roommates.

RCPD noted that Chuch had allegedly stolen two beers from a cooler and ran away. He was quickly arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary and theft.

As of Tuesday, Cuchy remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

