Spirit of Kansas Festival set for July 4 at Lake Shawnee

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the day includes a car show, golf tournaments, the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival presented by the Topeka Blues Society, food and craft vendors, a water ski show and the Capitol Federal fireworks display at 10 p.m.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spirit of Kansas Festival is planned for July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the day includes a car show, golf tournaments, the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festivl presented by th te Topeka Blues Society, food and craft vendors, a water ski show and the Capitol Federal fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The schedule is:

  • 8 a.m. Car Show registration
  • 9 a.m. Car Show at Shelters 4 & 5 near Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle
  • 10 a.m. Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments, Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge Golf Courses
  • 10:30 a.m. Color Guard and National Anthem 10:45 a.m. Spirit Dancer on stage behind Reynolds Lodge
  • 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Food & Craft Vendors next to Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle
  • 11:15 a.m. Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival presented by Topeka Blues Society
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m. Waterski Show (Shawnee County Boat & Ski Club)
  • 10 p.m. Capitol Federal Fireworks Display (Music simulcast on Majic 107.7)

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted the Topeka Blues Society’s Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival includes:

  • 11:15-11:45 a.m. Mark Montgomery

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said Mark Montgomery’s down-home, Ozark-smooth baritone voice are coupled with blues songwriting and soul-searing harmonica playing.

  • Noon-1 p.m. Stranded in the City

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated Stranded in the City features genres including R&B, Funk, Country, Tex-Mex, Rock and Pop delivered with a thick groove, vocal harmonies and smoking improvisational skills.

  • 1:15-2:30 p.m. Tas Cru

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Tas Cru is a roots-base eclectic musician who refuses to be defined by any one style. He has penned more than 100 original songs and is one of the most unique roots-blues players today.

  • 2:45-4 p.m. Erin Coburn

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted Erin Coburn is known for her prolific songwriting. She features soul-gripping vocals and scorching guitar solos along with infectious riffs.

  • 4:15-5:45 p.m. Hadden Sayers

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said Texas native Hadden Sayers is a mesmerizing performer whose songwriting twists roots rock, blues and soul into something completely fresh.

  • 6-7:15 p.m. GeminiiDragon

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated Louisiana-born GeminiiDragon is a fiery banshee who blurs the lines of Blues, Rock and Soul. She is a fierce vocalist with a smoky tone

  • 7:30-9 p.m. Chris “Bad News” Barnes & the BluesBallers

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Chris “Bad News” Barnes is hailed as “The King of Hokum Blues.” His live album received two Independent Blues Award nominations

  • 9-10 p.m. Josh Vowell Band

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted the Josh Vowell Band is back for a third time at the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival. The Topeka area favorite features vintage and contemporary blues.

