Shooting in Southeast Topeka sends one to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 20 Topeka Police responded to the 3200 BLK of SE Colorado due to reports of multiple gunshots in the area with a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they located an individual suffering from gunshot wounds.

The individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Topeka Police Department.

