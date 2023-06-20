Shooting in Southeast Topeka sends one to the hospital
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 20 Topeka Police responded to the 3200 BLK of SE Colorado due to reports of multiple gunshots in the area with a shooting victim.
When officers arrived they located an individual suffering from gunshot wounds.
The individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Topeka Police Department.
