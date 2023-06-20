Shawnee Co. celebrates National Skateboarding Day with exhibition, contest

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County will celebrate National Go Skateboarding Day with a planned event sure to shock and awe attendees.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that in honor of National Go Skateboarding Day, it will host an exhibition and contest on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials noted that categories for the contest will include Junior-10U, Immediate and Advanced. Those interested in competing should preregister at the Oakland Community Center, 801 NE Poplar St. or on the day of the event. Parental consent will be required for anyone under 18 and contestants should skate at their own risk.

SCP+R indicated entry fee for the contest is $10 and includes an event t-shirt. Music, hotdogs and prizes will also be on site. Jam sessions will also be held at the event with prizes awarded in all categories.

Officials said the event will be held between 5:30 and 8 p.m. at Mouse Trap Skate Park at Oakland-Billard Park next to the community center. Those who wish to attend and not compete will face a $5 entry fee.

