Semi-truck pulls down power poles, leaves some residents without power

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Some viewers reported that they’re without power after a semi-truck brought down multiple power lines in Scranton.

The Scranton Police Department told 13 NEWS four power poles were pulled down by a semi-truck caught in a line around 12:45 p.m. Authorities also said nobody was injured in the incident.

13 NEWS confirmed that the poles belong to the city.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.