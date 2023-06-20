Report ranks Topeka among top 40 best-run cities in the nation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been ranked among the 40 best-run cities in the nation as the budget is well invested in city services.

With local governments pressing on with issues such as inflation, elevated homicide rates and more, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, June 20, that it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Run Cities in America. Two cities in Kansas made the top 40.

To find which local leaders are most effective, WalletHub said it compared 149 of the nation’s largest cities based on operating efficiency. For each city, it tallied a “Quality of City Services” score that included 36 key performance factors grouped into six categories that were then measured against the city’s per capita budget.

The report ranked Topeka 39th overall with a rank of 106 for quality of services but 27 for total budget per capita. With a closer look, the Capital City ranked 97th for financial stability, 86th for education, 113th for health, 117th for safety, 89th for economy and 20th for pollution.

Meanwhile, Wichita came in at 15th overall with a rank of 123 for quality of services but 8 for budget per capita. Broken down, the city ranked 80th for financial stability, 121st for education, 111th for health, 131st for safety, 76th for economy and 118th for infrastructure and pollution.

Kansas City, Mo., ranked 102nd overall as it fell in the 125th spot for quality of services and 86th for budget per capita. With a deeper look, the city ranked 110th for financial stability, 58th for education, 112th for health, 136th for safety, 55th for economy and 10th for infrastructure and pollution.

Across the river, Kansas City, Kan., ranked 139th overall as it fell in the 140th spot for quality of services and 121st for budget per capita. Broken down, it ranked 145th for financial stability, 145th for education, 118th for health, 116th for safety, 77th for economy and 81st for infrastructure and pollution.

The report found the best-run cities include:

  1. Nampa, Idaho
  2. Lexington, Ken.
  3. Nashua, N.H.
  4. Boise, Idaho
  5. Provo, Utah

The report found the worst-run cities include:

  1. San Francisco, Cali.
  2. Chattanooga, Tenn.
  3. New York, N.Y.
  4. Cleveland, Ohio
  5. Flint, Mich.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

