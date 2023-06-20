Pollinator Pavilion takes flight at Discovery Center with even more goals planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A celebration will be held for the new Pollinator Pavilion at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center as officials plan to announce even more exciting developments.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center says that at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officials will dedicate a new art installation in the Native Prairie Grass and Wildflower Habitat as well as announce future plans for the area.

Officials noted that students from the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design designed and built a new Pollinator Pavilion. The project presented various design challenges as the building must withstand prescribed prairie burns.

The Discovery Center said the new pavilion is also a compelling piece of public art as it architecturally conveys themes of adaptation, camouflage, color and life cycles. It has been designed to mimic pollinator wings with two intersecting panels made from overlapping tiles to portray the natural pattern of feathers and scales.

Officials indicated that Thursday’s event is also meant to kick off new plans for the prairie with a live art demonstration. The museum is set to announce a multi-year Native American Public Art Installation Series with more details to come. The group of volunteer advisors who have planned the art series includes Lisa LaRue-Baker, Yale Taylor and Dennis Rogers.

According to the Discovery Center, prairie land was once the largest ecosystem sprawled across North America. No, the 170 million-acre span that was once tallgrass prairie has dwindled to about 4% of its original territory. The prairie maintained at the museum - located outside the gates - is free to the public and designed to allow families to explore the endangered ecosystem.

