Organizations team up for free Passport to Health event

The Topeka Lions Twilight Branch and Midland Care 24 for Life are holding the Passport to Health event 8-10am June 24 at Gage Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event this weekend invites you to get in touch with your health.

The Passport to Health event is a project of the Topeka Lions - Twilight Lions branch and Midland Care’s 24 for Life program.

Irene Haws with the Lions Club and Donna Doel from Midland Care are the co-chairs. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the event and their organizations.

The Passport to Health begins with a community walk, where attendees will get a passport stamped along the approximately one-mile route. Completed passports may be turned in for a chance to win prizes. People also will be able to get health checks like hearing, vision and blood pressure.

The event is 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Gage Park - Corral #2. It is free.

