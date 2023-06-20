Officials search for man who attacked another, stole bicycle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a man who attacked another and stole his bicycle in the Sonic parking lot.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19, officials were called to the 800 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old man who reported he was riding a Green Apple bicycle in the Sonic parking lot when he was attacked.

RCPD noted that the suspect punched and shoved the victim before he took the bike and rode away.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

