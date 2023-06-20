Morris Co. officials attempt to identify suspect in fuel theft investigation

Officials attempt to identify a man accused of a fuel theft in Morris Co. on June 20, 2023.
Officials attempt to identify a man accused of a fuel theft in Morris Co. on June 20, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Morris Co. are attempting to identify the suspect in an ongoing fuel theft investigation.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 12 a.m. on Monday, June 19, officials were called about a fuel theft in the county and the suspect had been caught on camera.

Officials said the suspect vehicle in the case is believed to be a late 90s to early 2000s white Dodge extended cab pickup.

Officials did not say how much fuel was taken, from where it was taken or how much it cost.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

