Lake Shawnee campground disturbance leads to arrest of Topeka man

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance at the Lake Shawnee campgrounds over the weekend ended with a Topeka man behind bars.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the 3400 block of SE East Edge Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who reported a suspect, later identified as Matthew J. Tucker, 34, of Topeka, had assaulted them and damaged their property.

Officials said they found Tucker and arrested him. He was booked into jail on assault and criminal damage to property.

Tucker was released from jail a few hours later after his $10,000 bond was posted. A court appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Overland Park lawyer faces probation following violations of code of conduct

Latest News

K-State alum set to ride back through Sunflower State to fight child trafficking
Report ranks Topeka among top 40 best-run cities in the nation
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson
Nearly $10 million has been awarded to 26 recipients for training and workforce development...
Nearly $10 million granted to 26 recipients for workforce development initiatives