Lake Shawnee campground disturbance leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance at the Lake Shawnee campgrounds over the weekend ended with a Topeka man behind bars.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the 3400 block of SE East Edge Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who reported a suspect, later identified as Matthew J. Tucker, 34, of Topeka, had assaulted them and damaged their property.

Officials said they found Tucker and arrested him. He was booked into jail on assault and criminal damage to property.

Tucker was released from jail a few hours later after his $10,000 bond was posted. A court appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13.

