KU Department of Theatre & Dance grants scholarship awards to 59 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Department of Theatre and Dance granted scholarship awards to 59 students.

KU said the awards were given based on academic merit and contributions to departmental performances at its year-end awards ceremony in May.

Chair and Professor Henry Bial shared a comment about the scholarships.

“Scholarships make a tangible difference in students’ lives and their ability to learn and grow,” said Bial. “In addition to helping defray the rising costs of college attendance, scholarships and awards give us the opportunity to recognize and encourage outstanding performance. We are grateful to all those who have chosen to invest in the future of theatre and dance through their gifts to our various scholarship funds.”

According to KU, the Kilty Kane Award, given in recognition of outstanding contributions made to the University Theatre, was presented to Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, a Lawrence native who completed his bachelor’s degree in theatre performance and film production.

KU indicated the Kuhlke Humanitarian Award was presented to Asher Suski, an Ames, Iowa, native who completed bachelor’s degrees in theatre performance and linguistics, for humanitarian service to the department.

Both awards are named for actors (Jerome Kilty and William Kuhlke, professor emeritus) credited with memorable performances as guest artists in Murphy Hall.

KU said the Key Collaborator Award, given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the University Dance Company, was presented to its inaugural recipient, Anna Hastings, of Olathe, who completed a bachelor’s degree in dance.

According to KU, the Elizabeth Sherbon Award, named for the retired KU professor who established the dance major at KU, was presented to Cullen Krishna, a Bellevue, Neb., native and KU dance and ecology double major.

KU noted the awards and scholarships listed include financial support totaling over $200,000.

KU shared Kansas scholarship and award recipients are listed below, with the full list of recipients available online:

ShonMichael Anderson, Wichita, Charles “Buddy” Rogers Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Ambassador

Giavonni Armstrong, Topeka, Patricia Joyce Ellis Drama Scholarship

Katelyn Arnold, Topeka, Patricia Joyce Ellis Drama Scholarship

McKenna Bizal, Overland Park, General Dance Scholarship

Morgan Blanton, Wichita, General Dance Scholarship

Elliot Bowman, Topeka, Julie Damron-Dittmer Scholarship

Quintin Castro, Larned, Brian Ten Eyck Davis Award

Renee Cyr, Lawrence, Donald and Betty Dixon Scholarship in Theatre, Susan Tisdall Niven Scholarship, Ethel Hinds Burch Outstanding Returning GTA Award

Hayden Daugherty, Wathena, Gerhard Zuther Memorial Award for Dramatic Scriptwriting, Loren Kennedy Ambassador, Alexis and Craig Stevens Performing Arts Scholarship

Johnny Dinh Phan, Overland Park, Jump Start Award

Sofia Dunkelberger, Wichita, General Dance Scholarship

Sydney Ebner, Shawnee, Lee Family Scholarship in Dance

Zoe English, Mission, John David Lentz Memorial Scholarship

Coy Garrett, Lawrence, Loren Kennedy Ambassador, Sally Six Hersh Memorial Scholarship

Sophia Harrison, Topeka, Dance General Scholarship

Anna Hastings, Olathe, Jump Start Award, Key Collaborator Award

Cooper Holmes, Overland Park, New Theatre Guild: Don Knotts Scholarship

Olivia Laycock, Wichita, Patricia Joyce Ellis Drama Scholarship

Edmund Ludlum, Topeka, Claire Reinhold Scholarship in Theatre, Patricia Joyce Ellis Drama Scholarship

India MacDonald, Topeka, Jack B. Wright Award

Connor Maloney, Wichita, Friends of Theatre & Dance Reese Saricks Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Coordinator, Loren Kennedy Scholarship, Moxie Talent Agency Scholarship, Glenn Bickle Award

Knox McClendon, Topeka, Marilyn Hunt Scharine Award, Allen Crafton Memorial Scholarship, Julie Damron-Dittmer Scholarship, Stephanie Ann Smith Memorial Scholarship

Olly G. Mitchell, Maize, Dorothy and Benjamin Glick Scholarship, New Theatre Guild: Jackie and Curtis Stokes Scholarship

Alexis Mullen, Wichita, Donald and Betty Dixon Scholarship in Theatre

Jordan Nevels, Overland Park, Loren Kennedy Ambassador, New Theatre Guild: Dodie Myers Brown Scholarship, Social Activism Award, Kari Wahlgren Theatre Scholarship

Katie Noll, Overland Park, Lee Family Scholarship in Dance, Dance General Scholarship

Gretchen Ott, Derby, Adah Hagan Clarke Scholarship in Theatre

Jordan Ray, Topeka, Alexis and Craig Stevens Performing Arts Scholarship, Loren Kennedy Ambassador

Ella Rhuems, Pittsburg, Claire Reinhold Scholarship in Theatre

Molly Richardson, Lenexa, Janet Hamburg Dance Scholarship

Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, Lawrence, Kilty Kane Award

Eliana Rundus, Lenexa, Juanita Strait Scholarship

Anna Shelton, Hesston, Lee Family Scholarship in Dance, Loren Kennedy Ambassador

Jordan Stoehr, Cheney, Margaret Bushong and Suzanne Calvin Scholarship

Jonathan Wall, Iola, New Theatre Guild: Dennis D. Hennessy & Richard Carrothers Scholarship, Patricia Joyce Ellis Drama Scholarship

Maya Welde, Overland Park, Dorothy and Benjamin Glick Scholarship, Margaret Bushong and Suzanne Calvin Scholarship

Lolly Winsor, Junction City, Julie Damron-Dittmer Scholarship.

