KHP warns drivers of buckling roads in summer heat after I-70 incident

Traffic is diverted after a portion of I-70 buckles in Ellsworth Co. on June 19, 2023.
Traffic is diverted after a portion of I-70 buckles in Ellsworth Co. on June 19, 2023.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned about the likelihood of roads buckling in the Kansas heat this summer following an incident along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday afternoon, June 19, emergency crews were called to an area of I-70 in Ellsworth Co. after the interstate had buckled.

Officials warned that as the temperatures continue to increase, so too will the instances of buckled roads. Drivers should be cautious.

As for I-70, KHP said traffic was diverted as the Kansas Department of Transportation started to repair the buckled portion. Officials did not say when the work would be finished.

