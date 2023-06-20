KHP warns drivers of buckling roads in summer heat after I-70 incident

ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned about the likelihood of roads buckling in the Kansas heat this summer following an incident along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday afternoon, June 19, emergency crews were called to an area of I-70 in Ellsworth Co. after the interstate had buckled.

Officials warned that as the temperatures continue to increase, so too will the instances of buckled roads. Drivers should be cautious.

As for I-70, KHP said traffic was diverted as the Kansas Department of Transportation started to repair the buckled portion. Officials did not say when the work would be finished.

