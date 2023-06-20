India Mela celebration to visit downtown Topeka

A vibrant celebration titled “India Mela" will come to downtown Topeka's Evergy Plaza in August.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vibrant celebration of Indian culture will visit downtown Topeka in August.

Greater Topeka Partnership said the event, “India Mela,” draws inspiration from the Hindi word “Mela,” meaning festival. Topeka residents and visitors can enjoy the celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka, Kan.

India Mela promises a rich and immersive experience, showing the best of Indian traditions, arts and flavors. The event will feature captivating cultural dancers, traditional food, a fashion show, diverse vendors, henna art and a spectacular grand finale including a light and music fountain show.

V Heiland, spokesperson for India Mela, expressed her excitement about bringing a bold new celebration of Indian culture to Topeka.

“In Indian culture, a Mela is a joyful gathering that unites the community in celebration,” Heiland said. “Our goal with India Mela is to invite all Topekans to discover the richness of our culture. This year’s event is timed to take place when Indians around the world celebrate India’s national independence day. We look forward to introducing people to an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.”

President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon shared a comment about the event.

“We are thrilled to support this vibrant celebration of Indian culture as part of our broader efforts to highlight the diversity of our city,” said Dixon. “By highlighting India Mela, we aim to showcase Topeka as the cultural capital of Kansas, offering a wide range of experiences that embrace the various traditions and backgrounds represented throughout our community.”

President of Downtown Topeka Inc. Ashley Gilfillan shared a comment about India Mela.

“Downtown Topeka is thrilled to host India Mela, and we look forward to the energy and vibrancy it will bring to our city center,” said Gilfillan. “Our downtown businesses are eager to welcome attendees and showcase the hospitality and charm that make Downtown Topeka a destination for all cultures.”

Greater Topeka Partnership said India Mela promises to be a memorable celebration, offering a unique opportunity for Topeka residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the colorful traditions, tastes, and entertainment of India.

Learn more and follow along with event updates on the India Mela Facebook page.

