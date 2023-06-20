Hayden students honored for acts of kindness with Mother Teresa award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students at Hayden Catholic High School have been honored for their acts of kindness through service to the community with the Mother Teresa award.

On Monday, June 19, Hayden Catholic High School announced that four students have been honored with the Mother Teresa Service Award. It said it values service as one of the five main ways to carry out its mission.

Officials noted that each student is required to spend time volunteering in the community to serve the most vulnerable. This past school year, students completed a total of 7,728 hours of service - that amounts to 21 hours every day of the year.

Hayden indicated that the Mother Teresa Award is given to one student from each class who meet each of the three qualifications - Go above and beyond the required number of service hours, show a love for service through a reflection essay and go out of their way to serve others.

Officials said students are expected to perform their acts of service through the corporal acts of mercy - feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned, sheltering the homeless, burying the dead and visiting the sick.

Hayden said the following were honored with the Mother Teresa Award:

Vicki Simms - Class of 2023

Ian Mead - Class of 2024

Nicole Hockenberry - Class of 2025

Luciano Marcelo - Class of 2026

Hayden noted that the award focuses on the values displayed by Mother Teresa such as love, empathy, kindness and willingness to help alleviate the suffering of others.

