Great Race set to cruise through Emporia in 2,300-mile race

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is set to drive through Emporia during the annual race.

The Great Race said they will arrive in Emporia with over 125 vintage cars at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. This is one of 17 stops on a 2,300-mile cruise from St. Augustine to Colorado Springs with cars dating from 1916 to 1974.

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, and endurance rally for 1974 and older collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and this year’s edition covers new territory starting on Saturday, June 24 in St. Augustine, Fl., and finishing on Sunday, July 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Great Race Director Jeff Stumb shared a comment about the Great Race.

“We are excited to start the 2023 Great Race in St. Augustine, America’s oldest city. We are also excited to finish in downtown Colorado Springs, in the shadow of one of America’s other most exciting automotive events – the Pikes Peak Hillclimb,” Stumb said.

“Teams from Japan, England, Australia, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Florida with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916. There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world,” Stumb said.

The Great Race indicated the basic idea of the race is to accomplish the day’s route as closely as possible to the Rally master’s perfectly scored time. The team that is closest to the perfect time wins their racing division. With cryptic instructions and speed changes, this can be a difficult task.

In the 2022 Great Race, a 1932 Ford Coupe won the event from Rhode Island to North Dakota. The 2023 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $160,000 total prize. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet and a 1917 American LaFrance are the oldest cars scheduled to be in the event.

Over the decades, the Great Race noted it has stopped in hundreds of cities big and small from Austin, Nevada, to New York City.

“When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival,” Stumb said. “Last year we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”

The Great Race said the event started in 1983 by Tom McRae and it takes its name from the 1965 movie, The Great Race. The race gained a huge following from late-night showings on ESPN when the network was just starting out in the early 1980s. The first entrant, Curtis Graf of Irving, Texas, is still a participant today.

Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators. All cars are scheduled to be on display at each lunch stop and evening stop every day of the event. Find the full schedule of events at www.greatrace.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.