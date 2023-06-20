Fork in the Road: Plenty to eat, see at Jeremiah Bullfrogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We stay on the west side of Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road, heading to 29th and Wanamaker to take in Jeremiah Bullfrogs.

“We could be considered your neighborhood hangout,” Molly Rose, Weekday Manager, said. “We have so many people living in the area that have been coming for 30 years, since it opened, and this is just their spot. We’re glad when we had to relocate, we were able to stay close, right across the street everyone could still find us and we’re still in the neighborhood that supported us for the last 30 years.”

“It’s a nice, clean place,” Regular Ken Bath said. “It’s good service, good food, price is pretty reasonable, I enjoy it.” As Ken puts it, Jeremiah Bullfrogs is a great spot to hang. Even better, though, are the eats.

“They’ve got great soup and salad, they got good chili cheese dogs and great hamburgers, and they’ve got great steaks on Monday nights,” Bath continued.

“We are very well-known for our wings, Rose added. “We have a lot of varieties now, but our most popular is our classic tiger wings. We are also very well-known for our Turkey Twist sandwich we have people that come in and get that every single time because it is so good they just can’t decide to go for anything else.”

You don’t just eat when you go to Bullfrogs. There’s plenty to see beyond the delectable platters.

“We are known for having the most TV’s in town, we are the place to be to catch all the sporting events.”

That goes beyond the multitude of screens displayed throughout the bar.

“You look around and there is certainly a lot to look at. Everything’s been handpicked by the owner, and a lot of it is gifts from local sporting teams or local athletes, beer companies, I know some of it’s been passed down from his father.”

The best part may not even be inside the building.

“We definitely have one of the best patios in town, if not the best. Right now, it is in full bloom. It’s just a great place to get a cold drink and relax and meet up with people and have a nice relaxing afternoon, evening and get some good food good drinks check all the boxes.”

You’ll find Jeremiah Bullfrogs open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, at 2827 SW Wanamaker Rd.

