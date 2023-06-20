FBI cautions public as officials investigate suspicious letters sent to Kansas lawmakers

“On Friday, the FBI was notified of a series of suspicious letters sent to public officials in Kansas. The reporting indicated some of the letters contained an unknown substance. Since that time, the FBI, alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners responded to each incident and safely collected the letters.

Laboratory testing at this time has not indicated a risk to public safety. Additional testing will be needed to fully characterize the material in the letters. Law enforcement and public safety officials are working to determine how many letters were sent, the individual or individuals responsible for the letters, and the motive behind the letters.

As this is an ongoing matter, we will not be commenting further regarding our steps or methods, but the public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public’s safety as its top priority.

The FBI would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders. If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately.”