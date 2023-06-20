FBI cautions public as officials investigate suspicious letters sent to Kansas lawmakers

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially released a statement regarding an...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially released a statement regarding an investigation into multiple suspicious letters containing an unknown white powder sent to several Kansas lawmakers. Sen. Molly Baumgardner shared a picture of the envelope she’d received on Friday evening, which contained white powder.(Provided to KCTV5 News)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially released a statement regarding an investigation into multiple suspicious letters containing an unknown white powder sent to several Kansas lawmakers.

In its statement, the FBI wants the community to remain vigilant, while law enforcement and public safety officials investigate the incidents and be careful when handling mail from an unrecognized sender.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
FILE
Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas

Latest News

Southwest Gage Blvd. is closed at SW Munson and SW Sena Dr. due to a water main leak.
Water main leak closes lanes of SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the day includes a car show, golf tournaments, the...
Spirit of Kansas Festival set for July 4 at Lake Shawnee
Fifty-nine KU students were recognized for academic merit and contributions to the KU...
KU Department of Theatre & Dance grants scholarship awards to 59 students
FILE
Shawnee Co. celebrates National Skateboarding Day with exhibition, contest