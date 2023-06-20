David Spafford sits down with 13 Sports after one year at Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Come July 1, it’ll mark one year that David Spafford was hired on as the new Director of Athletics of Emporia State and it was a success.

Spafford says from women’s soccer making it to the Sweet 16, football winning its bowl game, two All-Americans in Track and Field, men’s basketball dancing for the first time since 2007 and picking up their first ever NCAA Tournament win, it was a great success.

He’s been a busy man as well, making four new hires (volleyball, baseball, women’s basketball and women’s tennis). He told 13 Sports it’s no unusual to have that many coaching changes in one year but he’s happy with where they’re at and these changes will help for their future. He says he made some of the hires while they brought in a search firm to help as well.

The athletics department saw one of the highest total GPA’s on record along with their community service and he’s happy where things are headed.

”We made a good step this year, we made some good progress and it’s incremental steps that will get us there but people care here and that’s the best part of Emporia State is our community and out staff and people care and want to be the best,” Spafford said.

He told 13 Sports, they’re in the middle of constructing a master plan on how to help upgrades facilities, staff, revenue and more and that will come out within the next couple of months. One of those things he’s working on is upgrades to the track as Emporia State will host the NCAA Championships next year.

