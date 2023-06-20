David Spafford sits down with 13 Sports after one year at Emporia State

Emporia State Director of Athletics David Spafford
Emporia State Director of Athletics David Spafford(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Come July 1, it’ll mark one year that David Spafford was hired on as the new Director of Athletics of Emporia State and it was a success.

Spafford says from women’s soccer making it to the Sweet 16, football winning its bowl game, two All-Americans in Track and Field, men’s basketball dancing for the first time since 2007 and picking up their first ever NCAA Tournament win, it was a great success.

He’s been a busy man as well, making four new hires (volleyball, baseball, women’s basketball and women’s tennis). He told 13 Sports it’s no unusual to have that many coaching changes in one year but he’s happy with where they’re at and these changes will help for their future. He says he made some of the hires while they brought in a search firm to help as well.

The athletics department saw one of the highest total GPA’s on record along with their community service and he’s happy where things are headed.

”We made a good step this year, we made some good progress and it’s incremental steps that will get us there but people care here and that’s the best part of Emporia State is our community and out staff and people care and want to be the best,” Spafford said.

He told 13 Sports, they’re in the middle of constructing a master plan on how to help upgrades facilities, staff, revenue and more and that will come out within the next couple of months. One of those things he’s working on is upgrades to the track as Emporia State will host the NCAA Championships next year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Two Topekans are behind bars for multiple charges, including burglary after being spotted on...
Two Topekans found on roof of condemned hotel arrested for burglary
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 19, Topeka Police responded to the 1300 BLK of Western...
2nd shooting within blocks of other shooting overnight

Latest News

Interim tag removed from Emporia State's CyCy Peyroche's head coaching title
Interim tag removed from Emporia State’s CyCy Peyroche
Topeka native Steve Sodergren celebrates running 50 marathons for those fighting cancer.
Topeka native Steve Sodergren runs 50 marathons in honor of people fighting cancer
Topeka native Steve Sodergren runs 50 marathons in honor of people fighting cancer
Seaman grad and Washburn golfer Gavin Wilhelm claims victory in the Topeka Golf Association's...
Washburn’s Gavin Wilhelm claims TGA City Match Play victory