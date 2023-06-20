Chipotle unveils Gradey Bowl in honor of former Jayhawk ahead of NBA draft

Chipotle celebrates the NBA draft with the unveiling of the Gradey Bowl on June 19, 2023.
Chipotle celebrates the NBA draft with the unveiling of the Gradey Bowl on June 19, 2023.(Chipotle)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Jayhawk fans patiently wait to see which NBA team will nab former star, Gradey Dick, they can now eat like him at Chipotle.

On Monday, June 19, officials with Chipotle announced that it has teamed up with former Jayhawk Gradey Dick to celebrate his pre-draft journey. Dick’s go-to order has now been made available as a featured digital menu item on the app and online.

Chipotle noted that the Gradey Bowl includes chicken, white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and queso blanco.

The restaurant chain also indicated it tapped ESPN reporter Ashley Brewer to interview Dick before the NBA draft. The former Kansas star discussed his family’s impact on his life.

For more information or to order the Gradey Bowl, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports
Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 19, Topeka Police responded to the 1300 BLK of Western...
2nd shooting within blocks of other shooting overnight

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Children's Discovery Center
Pollinator Pavilion takes flight at Discovery Center with even more goals planned
FILE
Hayden students honored for acts of kindness with Mother Teresa award
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 06-20-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 06-20-23